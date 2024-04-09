Brazil Faces Unprecedented Dengue Fever Deaths

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has experienced a record-breaking number of dengue fever fatalities, the highest since data collection started in 2000.



Surpassing the previous highs of 2023 and 2022, the country confronts its most severe dengue outbreak yet, with an alarming death toll.









Alberto Chebabo, the head of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, highlighted the epidemic's unprecedented scale.



He attributed the surge in deaths to its vast reach across numerous states and municipalities.









He pointed out the tragic predictability of these high fatality numbers, emphasizing the epidemic's severity.







In addition, the initial weeks of this year witnessed nearly 3 million cases, a stark contrast to the figures from the same timeframe in 2023.



Chebabo lamented the preventability of these deaths, advocating for timely hydration treatments to mitigate complications.



However, this measure is hampered by healthcare deficiencies in certain areas.



The Health Ministry's Ethel Maciel projected a staggering 4.2 million cases for the year, with a mixed trend of decreases and stabilizations across Brazil's federal units.



A dengue emergency has been declared in 11 states, reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak.



Additionally, the country is battling all four dengue serotypes, heightening reinfection risks. Serotype 1 dominates, with Serotype 2 also widely spread.



Remarkably, Minas Gerais reports the presence of all four serotypes, underscoring the complexity of Brazil's dengue challenge.



Individuals can contract dengue up to four times, once with each serotype, gaining immunity to a serotype only after recovery.



This cycle highlights the enduring vulnerability to dengue within the population, underscoring the ongoing battle against this formidable disease.

