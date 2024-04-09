(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an unexpected turn, Myanmar's military regime officials began evacuating Myawaddy, a key town on the Thai border.



This marks a notable setback since the regime's inception on February 1, 2021.

















The evacuation, highlighted by the departure of officials and "sensitive cargo," including cash, signals a significant blow to the regime.



This is accentuated by the surrender of over 600 military personnel and their families to the Karen National Union (KNU ) and the People's Defense Forces (PDF).









KNU and PDF intensify offensives, seizing military stockpiles, exposing regime vulnerabilities in Myanmar.















Mass exodus and military surrender highlight resistance movements' effectiveness, notably the PDF, aiming to restore democracy.



Civilians and officials moving to Mae Sot, Thailand, amid tensions spark controversy, especially Thailand's cooperation with the Myanmar regime for evacuations.









Critics argue this assistance could indirectly support military actions detrimental to civilians.















This episode unfolds amid regional dynamics, including US approval of F-16 jet sales to Argentina.









It emphasizes the complex interplay of national and international defense relations.

















The conflict has severely impacted the local economy and trade, particularly the crucial trade route through Myawaddy.



There are potential long-term effects on regional stability and economic flows in South Asia.

















Resistance forces' victory underscores Myanmar's ongoing challenges toward peace and democracy.











MENAFN09042024007421016031ID1108074872