Karni Sena Leader Raj Shekhawat Detained In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 9 (IANS) Gujarat Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat was detained by the Ahmedabad police on Tuesday before visiting the BJP state headquarters. He has been at the forefront of protests against Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Rajkot, criticising his remarks about Rajputs.

Shekhawat announced his resignation from the BJP on March 30 via social media, dismissing Rupala's apology for his controversial statements, which had upset the Kshatriya community.

The controversy began when the Kshatriya community saw Rupala's comments as derogatory. In response to the backlash, Rupala issued an apology at a community event in Shemla village, Gondal.

Expressing remorse for his remarks, Rupala stated that this was the first time he felt the need to retract a statement. He took responsibility for the offence caused to the Kshatriya community and the subsequent impact on the BJP.