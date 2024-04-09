Green Hydrogen Systems' Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S was held today, 9 April 2024.

Agenda and resolutions

1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year

The Annual General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report for 2023

The Annual Report for the financial year 2023 was adopted.

3. Appropriation of loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

The Board of Directors' proposal to retain the loss for 2023 in accordance with the Annual Report for 2023 was adopted.

4. Presentation and adoption of the remuneration report for 2023

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration report for the financial year 2023.

5. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:



Lars Valsøe Bertelsen

Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen

Armin Schnettler

Anders Jakob Vedel Poul Due Jensen



As new members of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting eletected:



Thomas Broe-Andersen Andreas Nauen

7. Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231, was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

The election applied to auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

8. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

8(a) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to issue warrants

The Annual General Meeting adopted the authorisation to the Board of Directors to grant warrants to participants of the Company's long-term incentive program.

8(b) Indemnification Scheme

(1) The Annual General Meeting adopted an indemnification scheme for the Board of Directors.

(2) The Annual General Meeting adopted an amendment to the Articles of Association to include the indemnification scheme as a new Article 12 of the Articles of Association.

8(c) Approval of Remuneration Policy

The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Policy, including amendments.

8(d) Approval of the Board of Directors' fees for the current financial year and ad hoc fees

The following level of remuneration for 2024 was approved: