NIO Inc. Files Its 2023 Annual Report On Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the“Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today filed its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, NIO Inc., Building 19, No. 1355, Caobao Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in assisted and intelligent driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as the industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as proprietary NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services.

For more information, please visit: .

Investor Relations

...

Media Relations

...