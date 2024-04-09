New Zealand Visa For Slovak, Uruguay, Slovenia, Emirate And Italian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

Do you have any plans to visit New Zealand in the near future? If that is the case, it is important to note that you may be required to get a visa in advance. People from 190 countries do not need a visa to visit New Zealand, but they do need to get a New Zealand ETA prior to their trip. The NZeTA program was initiated in July 2019, permitting qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without the need to obtain a visa through an embassy. The New Zealand ETA remains effective for a period of two years and permits multiple brief visits. Having a New Zealand ETA allows you to remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days per visit. Before you can apply for a New Zealand ETA, you must first decide whether you meet the requirements. In order to receive an approved eTA for New Zealand through email, you must also pay a processing cost known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). The good news is that applying for an ETA is simple and can be completed online in a matter of minutes.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Slovak



A valid Passport valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form.

Proof of the journey's intent

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees. A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

