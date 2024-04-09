HUR Drones Attack Aviation Center In Russia's Voronezh Region Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked the Borisoglebsk Aviation Training Center in Russia's Voronezh region on the night of April 9.

A source in the intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"At night, the HUR drones attacked the Borisoglebsk Aviation Training Center in Voronezh region. This is the 711th aircraft plant," the source said.

According to preliminary data, a production shop was hit.

Earlier, the governor of the Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that air defense and EW systems had detected and destroyed the UAV.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two enemy Orlan 10 UAVs in the south as of 16:00 on Monday.