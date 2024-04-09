(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tourism Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Service Provider (Public, and Private), By Treatment Type, By Age Group, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Medical Tourism market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 47.67 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 112.03 Billion in 2030.

The report provides a complete analysis of the Global Medical Tourism industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore, India, and Japan).

Advancements in transportation have made international travel more accessible and affordable, allowing patients to seek medical care in countries offering specialized treatments or procedures not available in their home countries. Secondly, rising healthcare costs in developed nations have prompted individuals to explore alternative options for medical treatment, often opting for more cost-effective solutions overseas. Additionally, the globalization of healthcare standards and accreditation has increased confidence in medical facilities abroad, further driving the growth of medical tourism.

Moreover, the expansion of the internet and digital platforms has facilitated the dissemination of information about medical facilities, treatment options, and patient experiences, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare choices. Furthermore, medical tourism has been supported by the growth of medical travel facilitators and agencies, which assist patients in coordinating travel logistics, arranging medical appointments, and navigating cultural and language barriers.

The growth of medical tourism is also attributed to the rise of destination countries investing in healthcare infrastructure and promoting their services to international patients. These countries often offer competitive pricing, high-quality medical care, and specialized treatments to attract medical tourists. Additionally, the integration of medical tourism with leisure and wellness activities has expanded the appeal of medical travel, allowing patients to combine medical treatments with vacation experiences.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the landscape of medical tourism, with increased emphasis on health and safety measures, telemedicine consultations, and medical travel insurance coverage. While the pandemic initially led to disruptions in travel and healthcare services, it has also accelerated the adoption of digital health technologies and remote healthcare delivery models, making medical tourism more resilient and adaptable to changing circumstances.

The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Medical Tourism Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Singapore, India, and Japan).

The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market By Service Provider (Public, and Private)

The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market By Treatment Type (Medical Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, and Others Treatment)

The report analyses the Medical Tourism Market By Age Groups (Senior Citizens (Above 60), Adults (21-60), and Minors (Below 21))

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Service Providers, By Treatment Type & By Age Groups.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments.

Enhance Service Quality and Patient Experience Invest in Medical Infrastructure and Technology

