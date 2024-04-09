               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Organisation Of The Board Of Directors Of Eezy Plc


4/9/2024 5:45:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 APRIL 2024 AT 12.30

Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

Eezy Plc's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today on 9 April 2024. Tapio Pajuharju, Kati Hagros, Maria Pajamo, Paul-Petteri Savolainen, Mika Uotila and Mikko Wirén were re-elected as the members of the Board of Directors. Tomi Laaksola was elected as a new member.

In a formation meeting of the Board, held after the AGM, Tapio Pajuharju was elected to continue as the chairman.

Mika Uotila (chair), Kati Hagros and Paul Savolainen will be the Audit committee.

The Sustainability and Human Resources Committee members will be Maria Pajamo (chair), Tapio Pajuharju and Mikko Wirén.


Further information:

Ilpo Toivonen
Leading Legal Counsel
...
tel. +358 (0)40 307 5003


