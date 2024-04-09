Ganja Valued At Rs 5.76 Cr Seized In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 9 (IANS) Over 1,280 kg Ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 5.76 crore was seized from a Guwahati-bound truck at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles spokesperson said that acting on secret information, the para-military force troopers intercepted a Guwahati (Assam) bound truck and 1,280 kg ganja was recovered.

The truck Left Agartala with some goods along with the Ganja, which, according to a police officer, was intended to be sold in Bihar.

The truck driver was arrested and later handed over to Tripura police for further investigation and legal proceedings.