Ganja Valued At Rs 5.76 Cr Seized In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 9 (IANS) Over 1,280 kg Ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 5.76 crore was seized from a Guwahati-bound truck at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Tuesday.
Assam Rifles spokesperson said that acting on secret information, the para-military force troopers intercepted a Guwahati (Assam) bound truck and 1,280 kg ganja was recovered.
The truck Left Agartala with some goods along with the Ganja, which, according to a police officer, was intended to be sold in Bihar.
The truck driver was arrested and later handed over to Tripura police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
MENAFN09042024000231011071ID1108074683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.