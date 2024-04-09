K'taka Celebrates Ugadi With Fervour; CM, Other Dignitaries Convey Their Wishes

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Ugadi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Karnataka to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year on Tuesday. Also known as Yugadi, the festival is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa as well.

The temples in IT city Bengaluru and other cities across the state saw large queues from early morning. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, wishing the people of the state on the occasion of the Ugadi festival, stated:“Enjoy neem and jaggery. Welcome joys and sorrows equally."

The houses in the state are decked up with doors adorned with 'torana' (mango leaves and marigold traditional bunting) and flowers, with the Puja rooms adorned with special decoration.

The celebration of Ugadi in north Karnataka is slightly different from that in south Karnataka. The festival marks the occasion in the northern part of the state to remember elders in the family who are no more and is also known as 'Hiriyara Habba' (elders' festival).

In villages across the state, neem leaves are put in boiling water before family members take a bath as part of the tradition. The people are greeted and given bevu (neem) and bella (jaggery) as a symbol of welcoming joys and sorrows in the new year with composure.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai also extended his wishes for the Ugadi festival, saying:“Let this festival bring new hope into your lives. I will pray for your peace, happiness and prosperity.”

Former CM and JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed his happiness and wished everyone on the occasion, stating: "This festival, which is a celebration of our lives and nature, helps us to wade through difficult times. Let it bring peace, joy, and happiness to the lives of people who are reeling under drought. Let the God of rains Varuna Deva show mercy on the land.”