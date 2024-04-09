(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Product (Hardware, Software and Services), By Platform, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The market was valued at USD 87.20 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 861.77 Billion in 2030. The Global Metaverse market showcased growth at a CAGR of 28.43% during 2020-2023.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2023 and forecasts for 2025-2030. The report analyses the Metaverse Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

The Metaverse offers a whole new level of immersive experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds seamlessly. People are drawn to the idea of escaping reality and stepping into a more interactive and engaging virtual environment. The Metaverse provides a platform where users can buy, sell, and trade digital assets, leading to the creation of virtual economies. With the rise of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there is a growing interest in virtual assets and virtual real estate within the Metaverse, driving demand.

Reliable internet connectivity is essential for accessing and participating in the Metaverse. As more people gain access to high-speed internet connections, the potential user base for Metaverse platforms expands, driving up demand for Metaverse-related products and services. Furthermore, High-speed internet enables users to consume and interact with a wide range of content within the Metaverse, including streaming videos, accessing virtual events, and engaging in multiplayer gaming experiences. As internet connectivity improves, users are more likely to spend time in the Metaverse, increasing demand for content and driving growth in the market.

The gaming industry has been a major driver of Metaverse adoption. Virtual worlds, online gaming environments, and immersive experiences attract millions of users worldwide. As gaming technology advances and becomes more integrated with the Metaverse concept, the demand for gaming-related Metaverse experiences continues to grow. Furthermore, gaming industry thrives in the Metaverse with endless possibilities for game development, virtual events, and esports competitions. People are eager to explore new gaming experiences and entertainment options available in a digital world.

Additionally, the manufacturing and automotive sectors rely heavily on prototyping and simulation to design and test products before they are produced physically. Metaverse platforms offer advanced virtual prototyping capabilities, allowing manufacturers to create and iterate on designs in a virtual environment.

This reduces the time and cost associated with physical prototyping, driving demand for Metaverse solutions in these industries. Metaverse technologies enable remote collaboration and training for manufacturing and automotive teams. With virtual meeting spaces and immersive training simulations, employees can collaborate and train from anywhere in the world. This is particularly valuable for global supply chains and distributed teams, driving demand for Metaverse platforms that facilitate remote collaboration and training.

The growing popularity of VR headsets, AR glasses, and immersive technologies is expanding the user base for the metaverse market. As more consumers and businesses adopt VR and AR devices, the potential audience for virtual experiences, social interactions, and digital commerce within the metaverse grows, driving demand and market expansion. Furthermore, due proliferation of VR and AR technologies is driving the development of diverse content and applications within the metaverse. From virtual worlds and gaming experiences to educational simulations, training programs, and virtual events, VR and AR enable a wide range of applications and use cases within the metaverse ecosystem.

Moreover, VR and AR technologies facilitate cross-platform integration and interoperability within the metaverse, enabling seamless interactions and connectivity across different virtual worlds and environments. Users can access virtual experiences and content from various devices, including VR headsets, AR glasses, smartphones, and PCs, fostering a cohesive and interconnected metaverse ecosystem.

Additionally, VR and AR technologies are transforming the way consumers shop and engage with brands, driving the growth of virtual commerce within the metaverse. Virtual try-on experiences, immersive product demonstrations, and virtual showrooms enable retailers to provide more engaging and personalized shopping experiences, driving conversion rates and sales within the metaverse.

Scope of the Report



The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Products, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations



Expanding the Production of VR Head Gear Focus on Proliferation of Video Gaming Service in Metaverse

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Metaverse Market

