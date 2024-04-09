Mia By Tanishq Is Running An Exciting Harvest Season Offer To Celebrate Baisakhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2024: As spring paints the world anew, Mia by Tanishq, one of India's trendiest precious fine jewellery brands, is running an exciting offer to enhance the festive spirit of Baisakhi for its customers. To celebrate the festive cheer, customers can now get Flat 50%* off on making charges on diamond purchases worth Rs. 15,000/* or above. The offer is valid till 14th April 2024. Mia stores offer an extensive array of collections and designs tailored to resonate with the women of today. The auspicious offer is perfectly aligned with the joyous spirit of Baisakhi as we celebrate across Punjab and Northern India, ushering in a season of prosperity and new beginnings. Experience the essence of prosperity through our unique collections with fine blend of tradition & modernity, where each piece embodies the spirit of the occasion.



This Baisakhi, indulge in joy and prosperity with Mia's exquisite jewellery. Featuring designs crafted in 14-karat gold, with vibrant coloured stones, dazzling gold, sparkling diamonds, and shining silver, the collection stands out as the preferred choice for those seeking to express affection with the perfect gift for their loved ones, symbolizing auspiciousness and offering an ideal opportunity for new beginnings. Ideal for gifting during this festive season, our extensive range of earrings, studs, finger rings, bracelets, ear cuffs, pendants, neckwear, and mangalsutras caters to various tastes and preferences, boasting over 2500 designs. Thereâ€TMs something for everyone in Mia. Let's celebrate the star in you with this new beginning.



Embark on the new innings of celebrations this Baisakhi, with Mia's trendy and unique jewellery pieces bringing home an aura of auspiciousness. Mia welcomes Baisakhi with modernity, paying homage to our culture's grandeur and richness.





About Mia by Tanishq



Born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern and chic jewellery. For the young and at the young at heart and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to accessorize you for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Crafted in 18kt & 14kt gold, Miaâ€TMs diamond jewellery range has over 1500 designs starting at Rs.4999/-. Mia is a network of 150+ standalone stores and present in leading Tanishq stores.

