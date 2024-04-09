Russia Loses Another 850 Troops In Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 9, 2024, amounted to about 449,250 people, including 850 people in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 7,110 (+23) main battle tanks, 13,620 (+45) armored combat vehicles, 11,386 (+30) artillery systems, 1,039 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 753 (+2) air defense systems, 347 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical level UAVs - 9,033 (+37), cruise missiles - 2,065 (+0), warships/cutters - 26 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 1,5181 (+71), special equipment - 1,868 (+1).

The data is being clarified.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked four anti-aircraft missile systems and seven areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

The missile troops destroyed one air defense system, two electronic warfare stations, and two areas of enemy concentration.