Invaders Shell Ochakiv With Artillery In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of Tuesday, April 9, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with artillery.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Ukrinform.
"On the morning of April 9, at 04:30 a.m., the enemy fired artillery at Ochakiv. A residential building and a car were damaged by the blast wave and debris. There were no casualties," Kim said. Read also:
community
As reported, on the night of April 9, Russian troops fired three times at the Mykolaiv region with artillery. At 03:38 a.m., the enemy launched artillery attacks on Ochakiv and the waters of the Ochakiv community.
