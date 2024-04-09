Russian Troops Kill One Civilian And Injure Five Others In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 8, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured five other people.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 8, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasiv Yar. Another five people were injured in the region over the day," he said.

As the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized, the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region is excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, at least five people were injured in a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in Selydove.