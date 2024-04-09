Wreckage Of Downed Drones Damages Critical Infrastructure In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The wreckage of Russian drones shot down last night damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.
The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
According to him, the Air Defense Forces and mobile fire groups shot down all the drones that entered the airspace of the Lviv region.
"Unfortunately, their debris damaged a critical infrastructure facility. There was a fire. It was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries," said the head of the RMA. Read also:
All life support systems in the region are operating normally, Kozytskyi assured.
As reported, on the night of April 9, air defense destroyed all 20 Shahed-type attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine.
