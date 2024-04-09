Wreckage Of Downed Drones Damages Critical Infrastructure In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The wreckage of Russian drones shot down last night damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the Air Defense Forces and mobile fire groups shot down all the drones that entered the airspace of the Lviv region.

"Unfortunately, their debris damaged a critical infrastructure facility. There was a fire. It was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries," said the head of the RMA.

All life support systems in the region are operating normally, Kozytskyi assured.

As reported, on the night of April 9, air defense destroyed all 20 Shahed-type attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine.