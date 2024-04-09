Weapons & Ammunition Found In Khankendi

The Ministry noted that seven automatic weapons, one machinegun, three rifles, seven grenades, 68 cartridge combs, 1840cartridges of different calibers, 11 bayonets, one communicationdevice and other ammunition were found in the territory ofKhankendi city, and were taken away from the scene on April 8.

