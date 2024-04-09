Top Priority Of 18Th International Caspian Investment Forum 2024 Is To Establish Successful Business: Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The top priority of the forth-coming 18th international CaspianInvestment Forum 2024 is to establish successful business tiesbetween Czech and Azerbaijani companies, as well as expand businessdealings in all countries where Caspian Energy Club is present,”Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporation, Chairman of theBoard of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur Gadirov emphasised.

“As an official representative of Caspian Energy Club inCzechia, Caspian Energy Club Czechia keeps expanding its activity of the two countries had a fruitful networking at theCEO Breakfast Prague event held in February of this year. The roleof all the events held so far in the establishment of advantageousrelations between the companies of the two countries is undeniable opportunities and prospects of business climate, green energy,Europe's energy security, technological progress anddigitalization, as well as investment potential, attraction ofinvestments, and diversification of trade with different countries,were the major topics of the events we have held,” Zaud Gadirovsaid.

In his interview, Chairman of the Board Zaur Gadirov stressedthe importance of the Caspian Energy Club Czechia networkingplatform, which enables Czech and Azerbaijani companies tointroduce their services and establish business relations.

“As you know, CEO meetings focused on the discussion of manytopical issues have been held so far. Issues concerning artificialintelligence, financial technologies, tourism development, greenenergy, investments, and the business climate were thoroughlydiscussed at those meetings. Such meetings make it possible forCaspian Energy Club member companies to introduce their businesses,establish relations, discuss challenges, and make suggestions. Atthe same time, noteworthy is the importance of the work thatCaspian Energy Club does to build and develop business relations,thereby contributing to the shaping of the business environment,”Zaur Gadirov noted.

Speaking about future plans, Chairman of the Board of CaspianEnergy Club Czechia, Zaur Gadirov, noted that another importantforum scheduled for May would join the list of events conducted in2024.

“We believe that the 18th international Caspian Investment Forum2024 Prague scheduled for May 16-17 will promote furtherdevelopment of the investment and business climate, as well asencourage dialogues. The major objective of the Forum is tofacilitate the establishment of successful business ties betweenCzech and Azerbaijani companies, and expand business dealings inall countries where Caspian Energy Club is operating. We extend ourdeepest gratitude to the embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijanand the Republic of Türkiye, Export and Investment Promotion Agencyof the Republic of Azerbaijan which provided us support to hold the18th international Caspian Investment Forum 2024. Philips andEnergizer companies are also in the sponsors list of the forum, theplatinum sponsor of which is Financial Chain Corporation. Theorganization work has been trusted to the company 'Joint Bridges'.We hope that the investment forum will foster the development ofeconomic ties and cooperation between our countries, as well asensure effective investment partnership and successfulimplementation of joint initiatives,” Zaur Gadirov underscored.