Kazmunaygaz Involves Lukoil In The Development Of Fields In Caspian Sea

Kazakhstan's "KazMunayGaz" (KMG) company has engaged Russia's"LukOil" company to implement the "Kalamkas-deniz/Caspian" oil andgas project, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by KuanishKudaybergenov, the deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of"KazMunayGaz", on his telegram channel.

It was noted that "LukOil" was involved in this project due tothe refusal of "Shell" and "Oman Oil" companies to develop thesecontract areas.

"The development of these fields was delayed due to a number ofreasons, including the lack of economic feasibility related toexploitation. As a result, those companies refused to invest inthese fields and returned these fields to the state," he said.

According to him, after long negotiations, "KazMunayGaz"attracted "LukOil", which has already implemented a number ofsimilar projects in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea, as astrategic partner.

K. Kudaybergenov said that investments in the amount of 6.5billion US dollars are needed for the implementation of theproject, and these deposits belong to the technologically "complexcategory".

The official of the company emphasized that along with LukOil,KazMunayGaz also has a 50% share in this project, and all decisionsare made on the basis of parity between the participants of thejoint venture: "Thus, the claims about KMQ losing control over theproject are not true."