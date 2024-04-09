President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Highway In Hajigabul District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hasvisited the Hajigabul district, Azernews reports.

The head of state inaugurated the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-IkinjiPashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadlihighway in the district.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of AzerbaijanAutomobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov, briefed the head of state on thecompleted work.

The two-lane highway spans 39 kilometres and connects eightresidential settlements.

Additionally, a three-span steel-concrete bridge was constructedover the Pirsaat River in the territory of Udullu village.

These infrastructure improvements ensure the smooth movement ofover 12,000 residents and facilitate the transportation of goodsand passengers in the district.