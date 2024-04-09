Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Prospects Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Zheenbek Kulubaev had ameeting in an expanded format to discuss the prospects of astrategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared byAzerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry on its official "X"account.

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an officialvisit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduledbilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.