Azerbaijan's Economic Council Holds Regular Meeting

On April 8th, Prime Minister Ali Asadov presided over anothersession of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, Azernews reports.

The meeting's agenda encompassed discussions on the currentstatus and future policy directions regarding macroeconomic andfinancial stability. This included key areas such as monetarypolicy, the advancement of the banking and insurance sectors,agricultural food production, food security, land use efficiency,agricultural exports, challenges and objectives for 2024-2030,initiatives pertaining to Islamic finance (banking), and theimplementation of an Artificial Intelligence-based Automated RiskAnalysis System in the Customs Clearance Platform, among othertopics.

During the session, reports were presented by Chairman of theCentral Bank Taleh Kazimov, Minister of Agriculture MajnunMammadov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov,and Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli.

Ultimately, the meeting participants reached decisions on thematters discussed, issuing instructions to the relevantauthorities.