China Conveys Concerns To US Over Various Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 9 (KUNA) -- China has expressed its concerns to the US regarding US sanctions on Chinese companies, tariffs levied on Chinese goods, and restrictions on investment in China during Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit from April 4 to 9, said Xinhua News Agency.

Addressing a press briefing regarding her visit, Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min said that such actions by the US harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and people, and are also not conducive to the well-being of US companies and people.

"China welcomes the US statement that it does not seek to decouple from China, and hopes that the U.S. side will take concrete actions to stop sanctions and restrictions on Chinese companies," Liao said.

Liao also added that, the two sides believe every country has legitimate needs to safeguard national security, with China stressing not to generalize the concept of 'national security' and not to use 'diversification' as an excuse to undermine the normal trade and investment exchanges between the two countries and around the world.

In addition to these issues, the discussions between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Yellen also covered other major topics, including the macroeconomic situations of both nations, the response to global challenges, and the exchange of mutual concerns.

According to Liao, China and the US have reached two new consensus outcomes, first, the finance departments of both nations will take the lead in exchanges on the issue of balanced economic growth of the two countries and the world under the framework of the China-US economic working group.

Second, led by the People's Bank of China and the US Department of the Treasury, discussions on financial stability, sustainable finance, anti-money laundering and other issues under the framework of the bilateral financial working group will be held continuously.

He added that the fourth meeting of these two working groups will also be held separately in the middle of this month in the US. (end)

