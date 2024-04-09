Turkish FM: New Measures Against Israeli Occupation For Obstructing Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Turkiye has decided to take a series of new measures against the Israeli occupation because of obstructing Ankara's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by air.

Fidan pointed out in a press conference on the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the issue of humanitarian aid that the tragedy has been going on in Gaza for six months and pointed out that there is an ongoing genocide case against the Israeli entity at the International Court of Justice and the issuance of an interim decision on this case.

Based on a lawsuit filed by South Africa accusing the Israeli entity of committing "genocide," the International Court of Justice ordered in January the Israeli entity to take measures to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Fidan mentioned that even the United Nations Security Council ruled that the Israeli entity must declare a ceasefire and said that despite this, Israeli attacks continued throughout the month of Ramadan.

Fidan pointed out that the Israeli occupation inhumane approach continues to hurt the conscience of the entire global public opinion, especially Muslims and stressed that Turkiye has taken the right stance under the leadership of President Erdogan.

He explained that Turkiye stood by the Palestinians and made efforts to make the international community and Islamic countries take a common stance against Israel, and they succeeded in this regard.

He added that the whole world is looking forward to the day when the Israeli authorities will be held accountable before justice and that for the first time in history, everyone condemns the Israeli entity and its crimes.

Fidan continued that the aid sent by Turkiye by sea and air to Egypt to deliver it to Gaza exceeded 42 thousand tons and that a ninth aid ship will set sail soon.

Fidan pointed out that humanitarian aid has also been reaching Gaza via parachutes through Jordan for a while now and that Turkiye has submitted a request to participate in humanitarian aid airdrop operations through cargo planes belonging to the Turkish Air Force.

Minister Fidan said that the Israeli entity's rejected Turkiye's request in this regard and said that there is no justification for the Israeli entity to obstruct initiative to deliver aid by air to the people of Gaza, therefore, Turkiye has decided to take a series of new measures against the Israeli entity.

Fidan indicated that the measures approved by President Erdogan will be implemented step by step without delay and will continue until the Israeli entity declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without obstruction.

Fidan did not elaborate more on the measures but indicated that the Turkish authorities would announce the details of these measures later. (end)

to













MENAFN09042024000071011013ID1108074549