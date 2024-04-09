Ex-Cop Wanted In Triple Murder, Drug Trafficking Arrested In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A former police constable wanted in a triple murder and drug trafficking here has been arrested, officials said on Monday.
According to police, Sadeeque Ali, who is involved in serious crimes in various areas of Jammu region, had been evading arrest after jumping bail during his trial before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu.ADVERTISEMENT
Ali is a key accused in the triple murder case registered in 2021 in Arnia police station and was also found to be involved in drug trafficking with the charge sheet already submitted to the court, they said.
During the trial, Ali was granted interim bail, but he went absconding. Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Arnia police station conducted a raid and arrested him here, they said.
Two constables, including Ali and Bhupinder Singh, were involved in a firing incident in which three people - Sabar Chowdhary, Arif Chowdhary and Babar Chowdhary, all residents of RS Pura tehsil - were killed and another injured, the officials said. Read Also Man Shot Dead By Uncle Over 'Domestic Disputes' In J&K's Poonch Man Allegedly Kills Wife In North Kashmir's Handwara
The reason behind the incident was a dispute over land and cash. Singh among four people have already been arrested in the case, they said.
