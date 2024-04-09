Minor Dies, Another Injured After Falling From House In North Kashmir's Bandipora

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a five year-old girl Hoorun Ain daughter of Reyaz Ahamd Rather died while as her four year old cousin brother Zamin Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahamd Rather was critically inured on last night after they both fell from two storey house in Asham village in Bandipora district.

He said that Zamin Gulzar was immediately taken to Skims Soura Srinagar for treatment.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.

