Minor Dies, Another Injured After Falling From House In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor lost her life while her cousin was injured after they fell from a two storey house in North Kashmir Bandipora district Monday late night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a five year-old girl Hoorun Ain daughter of Reyaz Ahamd Rather died while as her four year old cousin brother Zamin Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahamd Rather was critically inured on last night after they both fell from two storey house in Asham village in Bandipora district.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that Zamin Gulzar was immediately taken to Skims Soura Srinagar for treatment.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Elderly Tourist Found Dead Under Suspicious Condition In Srinagar CJM Raja Taslim Bereaved
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09042024000215011059ID1108074544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.