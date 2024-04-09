The Academy Wins Tinder UK PR Retainer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Academy has won the Tinder UK PR retainer account after a competitive pitch, PRovoke Media has learned.



The agency – which was set up 10 years ago by Mitch Kaye and Dan Glover – will be working on creative earned media campaigns for the dating app giant's UK market.



Laura Wilkinson-Rea, Tinder's senior head of communications for Northern Europe, confirmed the appointment, adding that the brand would continue to work with other agencies on project work.



Tinder, which is part of the Match Group of dating apps, has also recently worked with agencies including Weber Shandwick, W Communications, and Ogilvy Paris.



The Academy declined to comment on the new addition to its client roster, which also includes Amazon, Disney, Mastercard, Holland & Barrett, Lucozade, Morrisons, Peroni, Southern Comfort, Checkatrade, Epson, Marie Curie, Warners, Westfield, Decathlon and Disney+.



One of the finalists for PRovoke Media's EMEA consumer agency of the year award this year, The Academy grew fee income by around 9% last year to £6.5 million.



The agency recently added two new 'columns' to its business structure: director Sophie Pettifer, who joined The Academy in 2016 when it merged with Shine, will head up a dedicated entertainment column, while Sam Beecham, who joined the agency in 2017, will head up a new sports column, with the role of head of sport.

