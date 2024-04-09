(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZetaDisplay acquires Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announced the acquisition of Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd, a UK company. The acquisition is a step for ZetaDisplay in further expanding its European market presence by access to the UK market. This acquisition will be accretive to group EBITDA and was fully funded by equity from ZetaDisplay's owner, Hanover Investors.

Malmö, 9 April 2024

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 10:45 CET on 9 April 2024

