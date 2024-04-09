Congress Launches LS Poll Campaign In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 9 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday launched its campaign for two Lok Sabha seats by paying homage to freedom fighters at Martyrs Memorial-Patradevi in North Goa.

Along with INDIA block partners, Congress leaders gathered at the Martyrs Memorial and vowed to give justice to the public.

Congress has fielded former Union Minister for Law Adv. Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes for Lok Sabha polls, from North and South, respectively.

The Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao while speaking on the occasion said that both their candidates will raise the issues of Goa in the Parliament if they are elected.

“Dictatorship and dadagiri is seen in the regime of the BJP government and hence everyone should unite to give justice to the public. I am thankful to people and our alliance partners for supporting us to elect our candidates,” Alemao said.

He said that Members of Parliament should raise issues of Goa in Parliament and should seek justice.

“MPs should be in the social field and should take people together while carrying out any work in the interest of the state. BJP has failed to provide jobs. Its own MLA has spoken about how jobs are sold. Today our youths are suffering as they don't have any income source,” Alemao said.

He said that the BJP government has failed to protect the Mhadei river, which is allegedly being diverted by the Karnataka government.

“The double-engine governments have failed to protect Mhadei. They are using people for politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Goa government has compromised over Mhadei and the centre has allowed diversion. We always raise this issue in assembly sessions,” Alemao said.

During Karnataka's assembly election meeting in Belagavi, Home Minister Amit Shah said: " Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts."