Older adults are a key consumer group, as companies explore opportunities in the context of an ageing population across Asia Pacific markets. This report investigates the evolving consumption habits not only of senior consumers, but also of those approaching middle age, who are increasingly conscious of preventative dietary solutions. This report highlights key strategies for any business seeking to serve current and future senior consumers in the region.

The Healthy Ageing - Dietary Products Targeting the Older Adult in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Findings

Growing investment in health-conscious diets in Asia Pacific

The ageing of the population, coupled with increasing income levels and growing investment in health, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to the emergence of a prominent market for health-conscious dietary products in Asia Pacific.

New opportunities grow as the health perceptions of elderly consumers evolve

In response to these evolving perceptions of health towards preventative health, mental wellbeing and health-conscious diets, brands are increasingly introducing senior-specific products and services. Japan, as an advanced market with a large ageing population, is at the forefront of this trend, and is seeing growing demand in the segmented verticals.

Increasing usage of social media is changing the purchase decision process of senior consumers

The older adult cohort are increasingly present on social media and other digital platforms, and are using e-commerce. The emergence of senior influencers offers a distinct opportunity for generational synergy in marketing strategies.

Health concerns are becoming more segmented

Consumer health concerns and the functionalities of health-conscious products have become increasingly segmented. Older consumers are actively seeking products offering functionalities which address concerns such as stress and mental health, women's health, digestive problems and immunity enhancement.

Market for age inclusive customisation has potential

From user experience, food taste, to brand positioning and packaging, there are untapped market opportunities for customising products to be more appealing to older consumers. Such customisation will encourage older adults to consume the products.

Product coverage: HW Cooking Ingredients and Meals, HW Dairy Products and Alternatives, HW Hot Drinks, HW Snacks, HW Soft Drinks, HW Staple Foods.

Key Topics Covered:

Defining older adults



Consumers today: More than half of Asia Pacific markets have a median age of above 40

The proportion of older adults and elderly in Asia Pacific is set to rise

Older adults are the highest earners and will spend on themselves as they age

Perception of health is shaped by disease prevention, mental wellbeing and conscious diet

Older adults are increasingly present on social media and e-commerce

The rise of senior influencers to create inter-generational synergies in marketing Older consumers could benefit from diet improvement in and out of the home

Product developments in Asia Pacific



Add to preventative solutions by identifying key health concerns

Opportunities lie in enhancing existing products and creating new segments

Functional dietary products supporting cholesterol management is emerging

More senior-specific products added to portfolios creates a more dynamic market

Functionalities of dietary supplements are being more segmented to promote well-ageing

Mobility support holds significant potential in Asia Pacific

Japanese women's health brand shows strong performance thanks to inbound tourists

Products that address mental/emotional wellbeing have potential to cater to the elderly

Mental/emotional health attributes must complement with other benefits

The demand for vitamin products as immunity booster brought by the pandemic grows

Gifting culture, driven by filial duty, to become a more important growth driver

Increasing usage of social media to change the purchase decision process of senior consumers

Products targeting menopause symptoms holds potential in the thriving healthy ageing market

Personalisation boosts the way older adults enjoy their food, a white space to develop

Inclusivity beyond just health and nutrition Healthy ageing dietary products in Asia Pacific: How to win

