Ali Fazal's Eid Plans: Two-Three Days Are Off For Me, Go Back To Lucknow Every Year

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) No matter where Ali Fazal is, the star ensures"two-three days of Eid" are always off.

The actor shared his plans for the celebrations and said that he will be jetting off to Lucknow to spend some quality time with his family.

Talking about how Eid celebrations from his school days to now have changed for him considering he has an erratic work schedule, Ali told IANS:“Now I ensure that no matter where I am, the two-three days of Eid are always an off for me. It's a general practice I have made.

Family has to be a priority, said the actor.

“You could work as much as you like, but family has to always be a priority, and for me, Eid every year is jetting off to Lucknow and spending quality time. So that's how to balance it even today.”

Remembering Eid celebrations during his school days, Ali shared:“It was always the big extended family getting together. Sharing a great time. Our celebrations usually lasted two to three days at my mother's home in Lucknow.”

"I also have fond memories of spending time in Prayagraj with my father. All of us cousins, along with the rest of the family and aunts, gathered under one roof. Of course, with some incredible food and lots of laughter. Those truly are some of the best memories of my life!"

He added:“What would I not give to go back?”