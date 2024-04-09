Amir Exchanges Cables Of Congratulations On Occasion Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders of the Arab and Islamic countries.
His Highness also received congratulatory cables on this occasion from several leaders of friendly countries.
MENAFN09042024000063011010ID1108074487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.