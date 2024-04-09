Amir To Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayers Tomorrow In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer along with other worshipers at the Lusail prayer hall tomorrow morning, Wednesday.
The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.
