               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir To Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayers Tomorrow In Lusail


4/9/2024 4:29:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer along with other worshipers at the Lusail prayer hall tomorrow morning, Wednesday.

The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

MENAFN09042024000063011010ID1108074389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search