Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (Von Nuways AG)

Singulus reported uninspiring FY23 figures with top- and bottom-linebelow the company's guidance and our estimates. More importantly, FY24could feature significant sales and EBIT growth. FY23 sales decreased 17% yoy to € 73m (eNuW: € 77m), missing the in Julyadjusted guidance of € 90-100m due to a cyclically weak Life Sciencesegment and postponements of some larger projects in the Solar segment. Q4sales came in at € 16.7m, 18% lower yoy (eNuW: € 21m). FY23 EBIT stood at €-10.1m (eNuW: € -8.9m; FY22: € 5.9m), falling short of the guidance(positive low single digit €m). FY23 order intake decreased 25% yoy to €43m, leading to a backlog of € 55m (FY22: € 85m). Positively, sales in the Solar segment increased 30% yoy to € 39m (eNuW: €43m), despite the postponement of larger projects with CNBM and a customerin the US. The US business was particularly strong, benefiting fromsubsidies related to the inflation reduction act. The Solar segment shouldbe a major contributor to sales growth in FY24e, due to the realization ofprojects with CNBM and potential follow up orders in the package. Startingfrom a high level in FY22, the Life Science segment showed weakness intop-line growth due to the cyclical nature of the business. Sales came inat € 23.9m, 54% lower yoy (eNuW: € 24m). The situation should remainchallenging during FY24e, as the macro environment is still clouded. TheSemiconductor segment saw solid sales of € 10.3m, increasing 66% yoy (eNuW:€ 9.5). The outlook in the Semiconductor segment looks positive, fueled bynew products in the pipeline such as in the field of μLED. By leaving theniche market and entering the larger μLED market, Singulus has a fairchance of creating enough revenue to cover its fixed costs. Management released a strong guidance for FY24e and expects to see €120-130m in sales and EBIT in the low double-digit million range, implying72% sales growth at midpoint (eNuW: € 97m sales; € -0.3m EBIT). However,the outlook appears ambitious given the reduced order backlog of € 55m(FY22: € 85m), even taken into account order intake of € 28m in Q1 asstated in the CC. Further, a challenging macro environment, uncertainty ofsubsidies in the Solar segment and the long lead times of the products willmake it difficult to reach the top-line guidance. That said, the midtermprospects remain intact with the potential of larger orders from CNBM forCdTe thin-film modules and a fast-growing μLED business. Hence, wereiterate HOLD with an unchanged PT of € 1.60 based on DCF

