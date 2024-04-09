EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

hep solar projects GmbH: 8% Green Bond 2023/2028 with a volume of EUR 16.8 million tradable on“Freiverkehr” of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

09.04.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep solar projects GmbH: 8% Green Bond 2023/2028 with a volume of EUR 16.8 million tradable on“Freiverkehr” of Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Güglingen, 9 April 2024 – The 8% Green Bond 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A351488) of hep solar projects GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Baden-Württemberg-based specialist for solar parks and solar investments hep global GmbH, was included in trading on“Freiverkehr” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 5 April 2024. The company has already placed EUR 16.8 million. Thus, considering existing commitments, only less than one third of the maximum issue volume of EUR 30 million can still be subscribed. Interested private investors in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg can still subscribe to the hep Green Bond 2023/2028 via the issuer's website at and via selected sales partners. The issue is being managed by Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH as Financial Advisor. Christian Hamann, CEO of hep global GmbH:“We would like to thank all investors who have expressed their confidence in us with their subscription. We are very satisfied with the current placement ratio, as the funds raised will allow us to finance the development of photovoltaic projects by the hep global Group in Europe, the United States, Canada and Japan as planned. This will enable us to continue our growth strategy seamlessly, which should also have a positive impact on the further placement of this new Green Bond.” Key data of the hep Green Bond 2023/2028 Issuer hep solar projects GmbH Financial instrument Green Bond (classified by imug/SPO) Issue volume Up to EUR 30 million Placed volume EUR 16.8 million ISIN/WKN DE000A351488/A35148 Coupon 8% p.a. Issue price 100% Denomination EUR 1,000 Offer period 6 October

2023 to 2 October 2024 Value date 22 November 2023 Term 5 years: 22 November 2023 to 22 November 2028 (exclusive) Interest payment Semi-annually, in arrears on 22 May and 22 November of each year (for the first time in 2024) Redemption date 22 November 2028 Redemption price 100% Status Unsubordinated, unsecured Special termination rights of the Issuer

From 23 November 2026 at 102% of the nominal amount From 23 November 2027 at 101% of the nominal amount Termination rights of bondholders and covenants

Change of control

Negative pledge

Cross default Transparency obligation Applicable law German law Prospectus

Securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur (“CSSF”) in Luxembourg with notification to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) in Germany and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) The approval of the prospectus shall not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Stock exchange segment Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (“Freiverkehr” of Frankfurt Stock Exchange) Financial Advisor Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH

Important note:

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities which are the subject of this publication are offered by the issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria by way of a public offer. Outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria, no public offer is being made. The securities will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds prepared by the Issuer in connection with the public offering of these securities, which are each available for inspection free of charge on the Issuer's website at . This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of hep solar projects GmbH. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. Moreover, it should be noted that all forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this release and that the Company does not assume any obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statement or to conform any such statement to actual events or developments. The Company and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Press contact :

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

Phone: +49 7135 93446-759

Email: ...al





Investor contact :

Thomas Tschirf

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

Phone: +49 7135 93446-0

Email: ...al





Financial press contact :

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Haidelweg 48

D-81241 Munich

Phone: +49 89 8896906-25

Email: ...



09.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: hep global GmbH Römerstraße 3 74363 Güglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7135 93446 - 0 E-mail: ...al Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H3JV5, DE000A351488 WKN: A3H3JV, A35148 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1875861



End of News EQS News Service