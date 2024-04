Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 Concluded In Success

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Diverse and vibrant activities showcased the value of engineering profession Nurturing the young generation to inherit the responsibility of urban development HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024", organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), concluded with a diverse array of captivating and inspiring activities and competitions. It brought unforgettable moments for citizens and the industry, receiving enthusiastic responses from all sectors and achieving unprecedented success, thus providing a perfect ending to "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024."



Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong , the HKIE President stated, "The 'Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024' featured seven activities that were planned and implemented over several months. Among them, the annual family event, 'Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival,' was eagerly anticipated by the public and received unprecedented success, attracting over 46,000 participants . By organising the carnival, we not only provided the public with joyful moments but also demonstrated how engineering technologies are applied in daily life, allowing citizens to understand the importance and value of engineering. A remarkable attendance of more than 1,300 visitors was recorded throughout the 'Career Fairs'. On behalf of the HKIE, I sincerely thank the industry and the public for their active support and participation."



The Carnival with the theme "Be the Change", successfully organised a series of activities with different perspectives, including the "Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival," "Engineer Alliance", "Our Dream City" Primary School Design Competition", "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest, "Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition", "Career Fairs", and "The HKIE Grand Awards 2024".



After intense competition, the results of multiple matches have been determined. In the "Engineer Alliance", Ir Eva LEE Ho Yan emerged as the Captain, while Mr Anthony CHAN Chun Yip and Miss Miro CHAN Sum Chau became Vice-captain. In the "Our Dream City" primary school design competition, Precious Blood Primary School , St. Francis of Assisi's Caritas School (Team 2) , and Chai Wan Kok Catholic Primary School (Team 1) were crowned as the Champion, First Runner-up, and Second Runner-up, respectively. The Champion, First Runner-up and Second Runner-up of "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest were awarded to Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College , Immaculate Heart of Mary College and Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College . As for the joint team composed of the Hong Kong Metropolitan University and Shenzhen Institute of Technology emerged as the Overall Champions of the invitational competition tournament in the "Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition".



Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong , said" Through various industry and academic competitions, we witnessed a group of talented young engineers and students who showcased their innovative spirit and problem-solving abilities. It is truly gratifying and proud to see the unlimited potential of the younger generation in the field of engineering. Moving forward, we will continue to cultivate the interest of the younger generation in engineering work, inheriting the responsibility of driving Hong Kong's development."



The successful conclusion of "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024" marks the end of an exciting chapter but also signals a new beginning. The Institution will continue its efforts to promote the development of the engineering field and organise more educational and impactful activities in collaboration with various sectors, working together to build a better future.



