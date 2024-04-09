DHL Express Unveils Its HK$1.5 Billion Fully Automated, Eco-Friendly-Service Center In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has announced the launch of the DHL Express Hong Kong West Service Center (KWC). With an investment of HKD$1.5 billion, the new fully automated, eco-friendly facility substantiates DHL's long-term growth plan and infrastructural investments in Hong Kong. As the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold-certified service center in Hong Kong, the facility has incorporated sustainability from the design to operations to ensure the new facility is aligned with the company's 2050 net-zero emissions mission.Boosting an increase of over 90 percent in the site area, the new facility is now more efficient with enhanced capacity to address the increasing demand for international express services within the city and from around the world. Featuring a fully automated sorting system, the new facility can handle over 50,000 shipments a day and highlights a double increase in sorting capacity compared to its predecessor. The facility is also newly equipped with inline reweighing and dimensioning machines and 100% inline X-ray screening to facilitate greater operational efficiency and accuracy in shipment handling."The recent launch of our expanded Central Asia Hub at the Hong Kong International Airport and the opening of this fully automated Hong Kong West Service Center strengthen our network and capabilities. It also reinforces our commitment to enhancing Hong Kong's position as an international trade and logistics hub," said. "At DHL, we keep sustainability close to heart. Earning the first LEED Gold certification for our service center in Hong Kong is a testament to our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint across all operations. DHL will continue to invest in low-emission solutions, sustainable energy sources, greener vehicle fleet and facilities to further enhance operational efficiency while minimizing the environmental impact."The timely unveiling of this new facility is aligned with the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's plan to develop the city into a sustainable, international, smart logistics hub focusing on high-value goods and e-commerce markets. Building upon the growth potential of the Greater Bay Area, the completion of the Three Runway System this year and the projected increase in Hong Kong's exports by four to six percent[1], the new facility is well poised to capitalize on potential business opportunities.In line with the HKSAR Government's aim to promote the development of green and sustainable logistics, and DHL's commitment to the environment, the new KWC has incorporated eco-friendly design principles into its operations. It is DHL Express Hong Kong's first service center to earn the LEED gold certification, a globally recognized green building rating system of sustainability achievements. The new KWC, addresses customers' demand for sustainable logistics solutions, along with DHL's fleet of electric vehicles and its GoGreen Plus service, a recent offering that allows carbon emission reduction associated with shipping through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel.Key sustainable features of KWC include:Strategically located in the Tuen Mun West – a dedicated logistics site assigned by the HKSAR Government to support modern logistics development, the new KWC enjoys direct access to Hong Kong's major transport network. It takes only a 20-minute drive to the Hong Kong International Airport via Tuen Chek tunnel – and is close to container terminals and mainland China. The robust transportation network offers shippers faster access to markets and enhanced connectivity through DHL's global network covering over 220 countries and territories.[1] HKTDC Research, Dec 2023