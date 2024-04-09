(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflation in Packaged Foods: Causes and Implications of Price Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global packaged food sales are set to exceed USD 3 trillion in 2024, with volumes growing over the forecast period. Even with inflationary pressures moderating, each grocery category (staple foods, dairy products and alternatives, snacks, and cooking ingredients and meals) has seen price increases.

Staple foods is benefiting from consumers' focus on the "essentials". The affordability crisis has magnified consumer purchase polarisation, exposing new and important strategy considerations.

The Inflation in Packaged Foods: Causes and Implications of Price Growth global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand that directly informs forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

