(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The international remittance market in China has showcased a resilient performance in the first quarter of 2024, with inbound remittance reaching a remarkable US$ 52.34 billion-an increase of 4.8% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the outbound remittance segment has displayed a striking surge of 18.8%, amounting to US$ 25.25 billion. Market projections suggest a continued growth trajectory for both inbound and outbound remittances, with expectations of a 3.1% CAGR and an 11.8% CAGR respectively through 2028.



The press release provides insights into the diverse channels facilitating the growth within the remittance sphere. Trends indicate a significant preference for digital channels for both inbound and outbound transactions, encouraged by the ease of access and convenience they offer. Additionally, the report offers a nuanced understanding of consumer demographics, including age, income, and occupation, alongside the purpose of transactions, illuminating the broader socio-economic landscape influencing remittance flows.

Regional Highlights and International Corridors

A closer examination reveals the importance of geographic nuances, with particular states and regions emerging as key nodes in the flow of remittances. This includes an analysis of market opportunities by key sending countries, state and region specifics, and market share by transfer channels. Such detailed information is vital for stakeholders seeking to optimize their strategic positioning within the market.

Implications for Stakeholders

The robust growth of China's remittance market carries broad implications for a variety of stakeholders, including financial institutions, fintech companies, and policy-makers. The upward trend reflects the country's growing role in the global economy and its increasing interconnectedness with international labor and financial markets. Stakeholders can leverage this valuable data-rich analysis to inform strategic decisions, risk assessments, and to identify emerging opportunities for investment and development within the sector.

Forward-Looking Strategies

The forward-looking nature of the report is designed to assist businesses and investors in developing effective strategies for the future. By providing forecasts and analytically driven insights, the report equips market participants with the necessary tools to anticipate market movements and align their growth plans accordingly.

In summary, China's international remittance market is on an upward trend, presenting a host of opportunities for businesses and investors. The diligent monitoring of market behavior and detailed analysis provided by industry research informs strategic decision-making and lays the groundwork for continued engagement and success in this dynamic financial sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $52.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $59.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered China

Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in China



By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Share of Key Players in China

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in China



Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in China



Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State / Region) in China



Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in China



By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in China



Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in China



Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State / Region to Country) in China



Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Chinese International Remittance Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900