(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Natural-gas-fired GTCC Power Generation Equipment -- Core Components of Lamma Power Station Unit 13 --

- Latest order follows earlier orders for Units 10, 11 and 12

- Unit 13 operations scheduled to commence in early 2029

TOKYO, Apr 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) received an order for natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment for Lamma Power Station's Unit 13 to be built in Hong Kong by The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric). The new unit has an output of 380 megawatts (MW) and is scheduled to begin operation in early 2029. The GTCC power generation equipment delivered to the Lamma Power Station will be a consecutive order following previous orders for Units 10, 11 and 12 from July 2015.



Signing Ceremony

The newly ordered GTCC power generation facilities will be constructed on Lamma Island, which is located southwest of Hong Kong Island, adjacent to the existing Units 9, 10, 11 and 12. The work is part of a large-scale project in line with the Hong Kong government authority's policy to increase the ratio of gas-fired power generation, as gas is an energy transition fuel that will reduce environmental impact by providing benefits such as reduction of carbon emissions.

Among the main equipment of the newly ordered GTCC power generation system, Mitsubishi Power will manufacture and supply its M701F gas turbine, a steam turbine, a heat recovery steam generator, and a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR). The generator will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Generator Co., LTD, a new company headquartered in Hyogo Ward, Kobe City that was formed on April 1 through the integrating power-generator systems businesses of MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Once in operation, the new facility will respond to Hong Kong Island's robust power demand.

HK Electric is one of Hong Kong's leading power providers and the sole electricity provider to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Mitsubishi Power has had business relations with HK Electric for many years, having delivered numerous power generation system core components -- including gas turbines, steam turbines and boilers -- for the Lamma Power Station. It can be said that this latest order also reflects our high assessment of the excellent performance and proven track record of Mitsubishi Power products.

Going forward, the whole of the MHI Group will continue to focus on promoting the adoption of high-efficiency, environmentally friendly GTCC power generation systems, contributing to stable energy supplies, an essential element of economic development around the world, while contributing to the building of a sustainable zero-carbon society.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .

Source: Mitsubishi PowerSectors: Energy, Alternatives, Oil & Gas