China, Russia To Continue Anti-Terror Cooperation

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Moscow and Beijing have agreed to maintain counter-terrorism cooperation, including through multilateral fora, says the Russian foreign minister.

Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in China on an official visit on Tuesday, said this after talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday

The Sino-Russian resolve comes after last month's deadly terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where 140 people were killed by gunmen.

At talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the visiting dignitary thanked China for supporting Russia's counter-terrorism efforts.

TASS quoted Lavrov as promising:“All those involved [in the March 22 attack] will be certainly punished ... Our cooperation will continue.”

Moscow says 11 people, including four perpetrators, have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack. The attackers allegedly had links with Ukrainian nationalists.

PAN Monitor/mud

