2 Political Parties, Charities Among 77 Entities Dissolved

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Two political parties and 75 civic groups were dissolved last year for operating illegally, says the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Activities of hundreds of social organisations and political entities were monitored across the country, said a statement from MoJ.

The ministry shut down offices of two political parties and 75 societies, including 19 charities that did not have operating licences.

Officials of the entities, which were not named, were referred to security agencies.

mud

Visits: 8