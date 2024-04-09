Amir Cup Set To Kick Off On April 13

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Cup basketball tournament is set to get underway on April 13 with country's nine top-ranked clubs vying for the prestigious title.

The draw ceremony for the eagerly-anticipated competition was held on Sunday night pitting Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) League champions Al Arabi in Group A along with Al Wakrah, Al Gharafa, Qatar SC and Al Khor. Al Sadd, who are seeking a hat-trick of titles are placed with league runners-up Al Ahli in Group B along with Al Rayyan, and Al Shamal.

Qatar SC will meet Al Wakrah while Al Khor will be in action against Al Gharafa on the opening day as the group stage will continue until April 27.

The semi-finals will be held in a five-match playoff system, with the two winners in three matches out of five qualifying for the final round, which will be held in one match on May 24. The semi-finals will take place on May 4, 7, 11, 14 and 18.