Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024-2029 Featuring Brainly, Ganymede SP. Z.O.O., Facebook, And Instagram

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The social commerce sector in Poland is on an impressive growth trajectory, with an anticipated annual increase of 29.8% bringing the industry valuation to US$3.81 billion in the year 2024. This expansion is a clear indicator of the sector's robust potential and the increasingly important role social commerce plays in the digital economy of Poland.

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% is projected between 2024 and 2029, suggesting a sustainable and significant increase in market volume. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of social commerce in Poland is forecast to escalate from US$2.93 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$11.59 billion by the end of 2029.



The report under discussion provides an in-depth analysis brimming with over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level that paint a comprehensive picture of the Polish social commerce market. Grounded in thorough research and leveraging state-of-the-art analytical tools, this report unlocks a detailed understanding of market dynamics, sizes, forecasts, and shares.

Strategic Insights by Sector and Consumer Segmentation

As social commerce continues to weave itself into the fabric of Polish e-commerce, understanding its nuanced performance across various sectors is vital. The report presents a meticulous segmentation by retail product categories including clothing & footwear, beauty and personal care, food & grocery, among others. Furthermore, a granular breakdown by B2B, B2C, and C2C end-use segments provides insights into different consumer behavior and market opportunities.

Analysis by end-use device, geographic location within Poland, payment method, platforms, and consumer demographics & behavior add additional layers of depth to the strategic overview presented in the report. This segmentation offers businesses and stakeholders the necessary intelligence to identify specific growth segments and develop targeted strategies for engagement and expansion in the social commerce sector.

Conclusion

Poland's social commerce industry stands at the precipice of significant growth and transformation. With a clear upward trend and a composite view of various market aspects, stakeholders are well-positioned to capitalize on the emergent opportunities within this vibrant digital marketplace. The detailed forecast up to the year 2029 equips industry players with the knowledge to strategize effectively and invest with confidence in a market poised for sustained expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.9% Regions Covered Poland



Companies Featured



Facebook

Instagram

Brainly Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Polish Social Commerce Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900