Will Arvind Kejriwal Be Granted Bail In Excise Policy Case? Hearing In Delhi HC Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court (HC) will be delivering its verdict today on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, challenging his arrest. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will pronounce the order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea at 2:30 pm. Arvind Kejriwal continues to run the Delhi government from Tihar jail where he is lodged Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 following raids at his official residence. The raids were conducted after the high court refused to grant the Delhi chief minister protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency law enforcement agency has challenged Arvind Kejriwal's bail application citing Lok Sabha elections 2024, arguing that the law applies equally to him, an“aam aadmi”. AAP leader and Sanjay Singh was recently given bail after six months in jail, let's see if the Delhi HC sees Arvind Kejriwal's plea as fit to grant him a bail Read | 'Dazed' Arvind Kejriwal trying hard to adjust in Tihar jail: 'Wakes up early, cleans his cell'Meanwhile, the ED has questioned jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Durgesh Pathak, in a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The policy was withdrawn after the allegations of corruption month, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the ED for allegedly conspiring with the top AAP leaders to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. The agency has also alleged that she paid ₹100 crore in exchange for the favours. Kavitha is in judicial custody since March 15 Lok Sabha elections 2024 come closer, the ED has so far arrested 16 persons including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in the excise policy scam Monday, the high court rejected yet another plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister, saying it was filed for \"publicity\" and the petitioner deserved to have \"heavy costs\" imposed on him.



