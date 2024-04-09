'Resign Or Be Impeached': Elon Musk Lashes Out At Brazil SC Judge Alexandre De Moraes. 10 Points On The Escalating Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk Vs Brazil SC judge Alexandre de Moraes: The conflict between Elon Musk and Brazilian authorities started after Brazil's Supreme Court judge Justice Alexandre de Moraes included the Twitter owner as a party in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news, and opened a separate investigation involving the Tesla top executive for alleged obstruction of justice.

This initial action was taken in response to Musk's public statements regarding the court's actions and his refusal to comply with orders to block certain accounts on his social media platform, X.

Top 10 things to know so farThe conflict between Elon Musk and Brazilian authorities began in late March 2023, when Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of several accounts on social media platforms, including X, for spreading fake news and inciting violence. Musk publicly criticized the court's actions and refused to comply with the orders, leading to the opening of investigations into his conduct. The situation has continued to evolve since then, and escalated in the following weeks.\"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame,\" Musk posted on X.

Musk accused Moraes of \"betraying the constitution\" by muzzling free speech, and threatened to defy court orders on blocking users.

Moraes responded on April 7 by threatening fines of around $20,000 each if X reactivates any blocked accounts, and ordered an investigation of Musk, accusing him of \"criminal instrumentalization\" of the platform, formerly known as Twitter fired back with a post on X, challenging Moraes to a public debate and mockingly offering to be the justice's psychoanalyst. \"Tell me, Alexandre, is the disinformation in the room with us now?\" he wrote controversy began when Musk lashed out at Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been aggressively cracking down on the spread of disinformation, particularly attempts by far-right supporters of former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to discredit Brazil's electoral system, as per media reports, 55, is a powerful, divisive figure in Brazil's judiciary, where he is one of the 11 Supreme Court justices.

Justice Moraes also presides over the Superior Electoral Tribunal.

Right-wing politicians launched a campaign defending Musk and backing his call for Moraes's removal. \"Impeachment\" was a trending topic on X in Brazil Court Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso issued a statement warning that \"any and all companies\" operating in Brazil must obey local authorities. He said \"a life-and-death struggle for the democratic rule of law\" had played out during Brazil's 2022 elections, in which the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro lost to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ongoing dispute between Musk and the Brazilian authorities highlights the broader tensions surrounding the role of social media platforms, free speech, and the preservation of democratic institutions in the digital age. The ultimate outcome of this clash could have significant ramifications on the future of content moderation, and the relationship between tech giants and national governments.

