PM Modi Extends Greetings On Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: 'Best Wishes To All'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Navratri wishes on the first day of nine-day long Hindu festival. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, \"Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri.”“We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to everyone. Jai Mata Di!” he said while paying respects to goddess Shailputri.“Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and obeisances at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country,” he added.

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17. All the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti from Navratri, the Prime Minister also extended his greetings on other festivals including Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year Padwa, the traditional new year, is being celebrated across regions today, April 9, Tuesday. Gudi Padwa, signaling onset of spring and warmer days, is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan region. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.



