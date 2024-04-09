Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Eid 2024 Release Among India's 'Finest Sports-Based Films', Says Taran Adarsh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maidaan movie review: Ajay Devgn's Eid 2024 release 'Maidaan' is making all the right noises ahead of its release it“POWER-PACKED”, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the Ajay Devgn' starrer“is, without doubt, one of the finest sports-based films made” in India Read: OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey, and more“Captivating second half, brilliant finale and an award-worthy act” by the ace Bollywood actor, he posted on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, it's a“fitting tribute” to Team India and Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern Indian football, who coached the national men's team between 1952 and 1962.“First half is strictly okay, with few striking moments, but it's the post-interval portions that change the graph completely. The second half abounds in dramatic highs and goosebump moments, while the penultimate match and finale elevates the narrative to an all-time high,” Adarsh wrote in a pre-release review Ravindernath Sharma, known for Tevar, Badhaai Ho and Lust Stories 2, gets a lot of praise for his storytelling prowess from Adarsh.“He proves his credentials yet again with Maidaan. His handling of dramatic portions deserves brownie points. Also, the simmering tension between Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh is handled with utmost maturity, without going overboard,” the Bollywood trade analyst wrote Adarsh also cited parts of the sports biopic that could have been better Read: 'Ask Shah Rukh Khan why KKR didn't retain me,' Shubman Gill tells ED Sheeran“The first half could've been sharper in terms of writing. Also the run time could've been controlled. Besides, AR Rahman's music is plain mediocre, although the maestro compensates the shortcoming with an exhilarating BGM,” he added acting performances“Ajay Devgn shines in a role that only an actor of calibre could've essayed with flourish. He's the soul of Maidaan. Gajraj Rao is top notch, while Rudranil Ghosh is superb,” Taran Adarsh wrote Read: Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan factor, Siddharth Anand's dominance and more; check detailed numbersHe, however, does not expect Box Office“fireworks” right from the beginning as he believes the movie will depend on“word of mouth” publicity. Adarsh expects bigger centres to offer bigger business hits the theaters

tomorrow, April 10.

