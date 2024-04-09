Future Of British Monarchy 'Hangs By A Thread That Is Kate Middleton' This Royal Expert Believes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid a cascade of negative health news from the British Monarchy over the past few months, royal expert Tina Brown believes that Princess Kate Middleton is the \"thread\" holding it all together, InStyle reported. While not directly in line for the throne, her influence on the future of the monarchy is gaining attention, the report said expert Tina Brown, who authored The Diana Chronicles, highlighted the princess' significance, suggesting that she may hold the key to the monarchy's longevity's Immense Popularity and Public PullIn a much-discussed op-ed published in The New York Times, Brown pointed out that Kate - more formally known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has immense popularity with the public, second only to Prince William Read | William, Kate anxious about becoming King and Queen amid Charles's cancer diagnosisAs per Brown, the prolonged public debate, conspiracy theories and social media mania following Kate's recluse from the public eye after an abdominal surgery last year is proof that everyone's attention is on the princess. She emphasised that even amid ongoing speculation surrounding Prince William's future ascension, Kate remains a focal point for public interest, echoing the attention previously reserved for Princess Diana.“Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William. The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her,\" Brown wrote Stature of British MonarchyBrown attributes the diminished stature of the monarchy to recent developments, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their senior royal roles and Prince Andrew's withdrawal from royal duties following his association with Jeffrey Epstein Read | Prince William, Kate Middleton feel 'intense anxiety' over the idea of taking the throne as King Charles battles cancer: ReportBrown noted the monarchy, as envisioned by King Charles with a streamlined structure, now appears notably reduced. The recent attendance of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie at an event with the French Ambassador to the UK at Buckingham Palace on April 8 further highlights this shift, it added.“Help from other family members is scant. The slimmed-down monarchy that Charles always promoted is suddenly looking very lean indeed. Charles's cancer has put William, 41, and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne and could be causing the couple intense anxiety,\" she added.A Positive Turn Ahead?However, there are indications of a positive turn. Sources mentioned by The Sun suggest that Prince Charles is considering a trip to Australia later in the year, contingent on successful treatment and recovery from his illness Read | Prince Harry, Meghan lose 'Royal' title, just part of 'Hollywood clique' in USAfter publicly revealing his cancer diagnosis, Prince Charles made his first appearance on March 31 at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle, where he interacted with well-wishers outside St George's Chapel.

